Jaipur, December 8: The counting of votes for Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections 2020 has begun at 8 am on Tuesday. The results would be declared in the evening. The voting for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in Rajasthan took place in four phases – November 23, 26, 30 and December 5. The voting was held taking in view of current COVID-19 situation.

The main competition in these elections was between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the polls, around 84,000 EVMs were used in the Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections. More than 1.5 lakh employees were deployed for all the four phases of the elections. Around 34,000 polling stations were set up across the state for the elections. 62% Polling in 4th Phase of Raj Panchayat Election.

The Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections took place amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP in Rajasthan accused the Congress of misusing the government machinery in these elections. Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Streaming on Zee Rajasthan.

Before the fourth phase of elections, a BJP delegation led by the BJP’s national secretary Alka Gurjar and former state president Arun Chaturvedi gave a representation to the state election commissioner alleging that two Congress MLAs in Dholpur were pressurising the district administration and police to work in favour of the Congress in the polls.

