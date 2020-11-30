Rajasthan, November 30:Kiran Maheshwari, BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand died at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday. She had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Her body will be brought to Udaipur today for the final rites ceremony. According to reports, Maheshwari was admitted to the hospital for the past 21 days, where she was struggling with life and death, following which her health deteriorated and she passed away. Suresh Angadi Dies of COVID-19; Union MoS Was Hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS.

Kiran Maheshwari Dies From COVID-19

BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. She had tested positive for #COVID19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. (Pic courtesy: Kiran Maheshwari's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/o8cNb8lyTS — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha took to Twitter to express his grief over Maheshwari death.

Here's what he said:

BJP MLA from Salt in Almora district, Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in New Delhi, died earlier this month.

