Patna, July 14: Bihar would remain under lockdown from Thursday till end of the month to contain the transmission of coronavirus. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today, shortly after reports claimed that as many as 75 BJP leaders across the state have tested positive for the contagious disease.

Guidelines for the lockdown, that will remain in effect for a fortnight's period, is being prepared by officials of the health and home department. After scrutiny by the respective Ministries, the list of activities allowed and prohibited would be released. Coronavirus Cases in Patna BJP Office: 24 People Found COVID-19 Positive Out of 110 Samples Tested.

"Lockdown to be imposed in the state from 16 to 31 July to curb the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines are being prepared," Sushil Modi told reporters in Patna.

A total of 24 BJP workers in Patna were found positive earlier today, after their COVID-19 tests results were released. They were reportedly involved in the party activities at the Patna BJP headquarters.

Across the state, the number of new infections are rising at an alarming rate. The Bihar government has also come under Opposition's criticism over allegedly conducting inadequate number of tests. The overall count of cases currently stands at 17,421, including 134 deaths.

