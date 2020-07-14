Bihar, July 14: In the latest incident, 24 people have been found coronavirus positive at BJP office in Patna. According to an ANI update, a total of 110 samples were collected and sent for tests, said Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar BJP President. The office has been closed for sanitisation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 17,959. The death toll has increased to 160. The total number of coronavirus cases have crossed the 9-lakh mark on Tuesday. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 9 Lakh-Mark With 28,498 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 23,727.

In another recent incident, 20 people tested positive in Bihta area on Sunday after attending a funeral. The entire Bihta area was sealed and the area was sanitized after the reports of 20 people came positive. The people who tested positive went to attend the funeral of businessman Raj Kumar Gupta who died in hospital on July 10.

In another report, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Bihar government is all set to decide on imposing complete lockdown again. The government will conduct a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of coronavirus lockdown measures.

