New Delhi, March 19: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting began at the party headquarters here on Tuesday to discuss the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also being attended by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Seals Seat-Sharing Deal With S Ramadoss-Headed Pattali Makkal Katchi Party in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

The manifesto committee has already sent the draft document to the CWC for its nod. The draft manifesto carries the five 'guarantees' for justice -- 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Yuva Nyay'. These have already been announced by Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The CWC meeting comes after the completion of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that culminated in Mumbai on Saturday, the day the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 96.8 Crore Voters Including Over 21 Crore Young Electors Eligible to Participate in General Election, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar.

CWC Meet Underway:

#WATCH | The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting begins at the AICC headquarters in Delhi in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. pic.twitter.com/I3JjHdONS2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Kharge on CWC Meeting:

कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति (CWC) की बैठक में आप हमने कांग्रेस घोषणापत्र पर गहन विचार-विमर्श किया। भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा के 5 स्तंभों - किसान न्याय, युवा न्याय, नारी न्याय, श्रमिक न्याय और हिस्सेदारी न्याय में प्रत्येक की 5 गारंटी हैं। हर एक न्याय स्तंभ के अन्तर्गत 5 गारंटियों के… pic.twitter.com/FKDnxma9bk — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 19, 2024

According to the party sources, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is also likely to meet in the evening to finalise the names of the remaining candidates for the seven-phase polls.

