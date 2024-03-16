Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday, March 16 said that there are a total on 96.8 crore voters in India. He also said that there are over 21 crore young voters eligible to participate in General election. He informed about the total number of electors ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 and assembly elections 2024. 'Modi Always Fulfils His Guarantee': PM Narendra Modi Sounds Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bugle in Telangana, Says 'I Have Worked Day and Night for My 140 Crore Family Members' (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "We have a total of 96.8 crore electors." pic.twitter.com/bORb5L2uce — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years..." pic.twitter.com/2BFDRVtIQw — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)