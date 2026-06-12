Mamata Banerjee Booked: FIR Registered Against TMC Chief Over Alleged Provocative Remarks

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during a public address. A senior police officer confirmed the development on Friday, stating that the case is now under preliminary investigation.

The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). The legal action follows a formal complaint filed by an individual who alleged that Banerjee’s speech targeted public order and constitutional framework. What Ultimatum Did Kalyan Banerjee Give Mamata Banerjee Amid the TMC Crisis? (Watch Video).

According to police sources, the complaint centers on a speech delivered during a demonstration in Kolkata, as well as comments connected to recent election campaigns. The complainant alleged that the statements contained misleading remarks that were aimed at provoking a breach of peace, disrupting public tranquility, and affecting communal harmony.

"We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered in accordance with legal procedures," the senior police officer said. "All aspects of the speech and the context in which it was delivered are being thoroughly examined by our investigative teams."

The legal development comes at a time of heightened political vulnerability for the Trinamool Congress. The party is currently navigating an internal organizational crisis and facing growing dissent following a challenging assembly election cycle in the state. Mamata Banerjee To Join Congress? Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Cong Merger, Says Report.

While opposition parties have welcomed the police action, calling it a necessary step to uphold the rule of law and electoral standards, the TMC leadership has strongly dismissed the allegations. Party representatives termed the FIR "politically motivated," characterizing it as part of an ongoing campaign by political rivals to target the party supremo.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).