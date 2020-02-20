Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi Over 'Steady Reduction' and 'Inordinate Delay' in Devolution of Funds to West Bengal

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, February 20: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing concerns over “steady reduction” of Central Funds. The West Bengal CM also voiced concerns over “inordinate delay” in the release of funds from the Centre. In her letter, Banerjee stated that the state is yet to receive its share of central funds totalling Rs 50,000 crore till January, 2020. Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Electoral Reforms Including Govt Funding of Elections.

The West Bengal CM also asserted that despite that the state's GSDP grew by 10.4 percent against the national GDP growth of 5 per cent in 2019-20. She added that due to the delay in the release of funds, the state government is facing difficulties in carrying out welfare schemes of the state. Mamata Banerjee Not to Attend NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet on June 15, Writes to PM Narendra Modi Terming Meeting as 'Fruitless'.

ANI's Tweet:

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi stating,"I write to you with deep concern regarding the steady reduction of Central Funds to our state & also inordinate delay in release of funds due to us, from the Govt of India." (File pics) pic.twitter.com/LjWJZGBDwu — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Earlier this month also, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra accused the Centre of depriving the state of funds. He had alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is deliberately taking steps to sicken public sector undertakings. According to Mitra, the state is also not getting GST compensation of Rs 1,300 crore. Even in November last year, Banerjee had alleged that the Centre was not providing funds due to West Bengal, which hampered the relief work in Cyclone 'Bulbul'-hit areas.

