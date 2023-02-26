Mumbai, February 26: The hilly states of Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to poll on Monday, February 27 in order to elect a new government. The Northeast Assembly Elections 2023 which began with Tripura going to polls on February 16 will end with the Vidhan Sabha elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday. The election results of all the three states will be declared together on March 2.

The people of Meghalaya will exercise their right to vote on Monday after the month-long polling campaign ended at 4 pm on Saturday, February 25. The hilly state of Meghalaya will vote for 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies on February 27, polling day. As Meghalaya awaits to vote on election day, we take a look at some of the facts of Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023: From CM Conrad Sangma to Militant-Turned-Leader Bernard Marak and Mukul Sangma, List of Key Candidates and Their Constituencies.

A Quick Fact Sheet of Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023:

The hilly state of Meghalaya will go to poll on Monday, February 27 in a single phase.

The term of Meghalaya's 60-member assembly constituency will end on March 15.

Polling for the Assembly Elections in Meghalaya will begin at 7 am and end by 4 pm.

Election won't be held on Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district after UDP candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh died on February 20 due to illness.

A total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, will be contesting the February 27 assembly election in Meghalaya.

In the 2018 assembly elections, a total of 329 candidates, including 32 women had fought the Meghalaya elections

The 443 km India-Bangladesh border with Meghalaya has been sealed in order to prevent cross-border movements before and on election day.

A total of 13 political parties, including four national parties mainly BJP, Congress, National People's Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress are contesting the Meghalaya assembly elections.

Of the 369 candidates, BJP and Congress have put up 60 candidates each, followed by Trinamool Congress' 56 candidates and 57 candidates fielded by CM Conrad Sangma's NPP.

The state assembly elections in Meghalaya will also witness 44 independent candidates trying their luck on the Vidhan Sabha polls.

FR Kharkongor, Chief Electoral Officer said that a total of 3,419 polling teams have been deployed across the state for elections to the 59 assembly seats in Meghalaya.

Key Candidates and Their Constituencies

Some of the key candidates whose fate will be sealed in Monday's assembly election in Meghalaya include Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who will be contesting from West Garo Hill’s South Tura constituency. Besides Sangma, other notable candidates are Bernard Marak, former militant leader who is contesting from South Tura constituency, Mukul Sangma from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills and West Garo Hill's Raksamgre constituency, and Vincent Pala (Sutnga Saipung), Metbah Lyngdoh (Mairang constituency), Prestone Tynsong (Pynursla constituency) among others. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Number of Polling Stations to Key Candidates and Constituencies, Know Everything Here.

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 is likely to witness multi-corner fight on most seats with the ruling parties NPP and BJP trying to win Meghalaya independently this time. While Congress and Trinamool Congress will like to stake claim on the government, regional parties could hold the key for other parties to form a government in the state.

