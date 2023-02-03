Agartala, February 3: The 60-member Tripura assembly is all set to go under polls this election season. The Tripura Assembly Election 2023 will be held on February 27 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on March 2 sealing the fate of the state for the next 5 years. The state in 2018 saw an unlikely alliance of BJP and NPP to overtake Congress which had emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats. Ahead of the polls, let's take a look at key candidates and their constituencies in Meghalaya.

From giants like Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and National People's Party (NPP), TMC to regional players such as United Democratic Party (UDP), People's Democratic Front (PDF), etc all have geared up for Tripura Vidhan sabha polls. The ruling parties BJP and NPP have decided to contest the election separately. Congress, the grand old party, will enter the fray with boosted confidence after forming government in Himachal Pradesh and the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Martin M Danggo, Former State Speaker and NPP Candidate, Joins BJP Ahead of Polls on February 27.

Key Candidates and Their Constituencies in Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023:

Conrad Sangma

Conrad Sangma, the incumbent chief minister and president of the NPP, is contesting from West Garo Hill’s South Tura constituency. Zenith Sangma of AITC and John Leslee Sangma of UDP are challenging Conrad. He will be looking to secure NPP’s rule in the state without needing any alliances. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between Congress and NPP, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

Bernard Marak

Former militant leader Bernard Marak is contesting from the South Tura constituency on a BJP ticket. He will be facing Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Mukul Sangma

The current leader of the opposition in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma will be contesting from Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills and West Garo Hill’s Raksamgre constituency. A former Congressi, Sangma switched to Trinamool Congress in 2021.

Vincent Pala

The Congress chief in the state, Vincent Pala will be standing from East Jaintia Hill’s Sutnga Saipung constituency. Pala is currently a Member of Parliament from Shillong.

Metbah Lyngdoh

UDP president and Meghalaya speaker Metbah Lyngdoh is another popular candidate in the upcoming election. Lyngdoh is up from the Mairang constituency against Congress candidate Bat Skhem Ryntathaiang.

Prestone Tynsong

The current deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong is fighting the Meghalaya Election 2023 from the Pynursla constituency. He is locked up in a four-way battle with candidates of the AITC, INC, and UDP.

James Sangma

James Sangma will contest the Dadenggre constituency for the NPP against Augustine Marak of INC and Rupert Sangma of Trinamool. James, a cabinet minister in the state government, is a brother of CM Conrad Sangma.

The current term of the Meghalaya Assembly will come to an end on March 15, 2023. Of the constituencies 60, the state has a total of 55 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes or STs, and the rest of the five seats are reserved for general candidates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2023 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).