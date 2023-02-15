Mumbai, February 15: The Northeast Assembly Elections 2023 will begin from Thursday, February 16 with people of Tripura exercising their right to vote on the same day to elect a new government. The poll campaign for Tripura Assembly Election ended on Tuesday, February 14 after a month long campaigning. The term of Tripura Assembly will end on March 22 while the election results will be declared on March 2.

Besides Tripura, two Northeastern states mainly Meghalaya and Nagaland will also go to polls on February 27. The results of all the three states will be declared together. As Tripura awaits to vote on election to elect a new government, we take a look at some of the facts of Tripura Assembly Elections 2023. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Campaigning Ends, Voting To Be Held in 60 Constituencies on February 16.

A Quick Fact Sheet of Tripura Assembly Elections 2023:

The hilly state of Tripura will go to vote on Thursday, February 16 in a single phase.

Voting will be held for 60 assembly constituencies in 8 districts of the state.

A total of 28.14 lakh voters which includes 13.99 lakh women electorate will exercise their right to vote on polling day.

There is a total of 3,327 polling stations spread across 2504 locations in the state.

A total of 259 candidates, including 31 women are in fray for the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura.

In the 2018 Assembly polls in Tripura, a total of 297 candidates, including 24 women had fought the state elections.

A total of 30,000 security personnel of CAPF have been deployed by Home Ministry for a fair and violence-free election.

Personnel of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force have also been deployed for election day.

Around 9,000 TSR jawans and over 6,000 Tripura police personnel have been deployed for election day.

Of the 259 candidates, 55 candidates have been put by ruling party BJP, followed by CPI(M) (43), Tipra Motha Party (42), Trinamool Congress (28), and Congress (13).

The Tripura assembly election will also witness 58 Independent candidates and 14 nominees from smaller parties trying their luck in the elections.

Some of the key candidates whose fate will be decided in Thursday's election include Chief Minister Manik Saha (Town Bordowali), Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik (Dhanpur), Rajib Bhattacharjee, BJP Tripura chief (Banamalipur), Birajit Sinha, Tripura Congress chief (Kailashahr) and Sudip Roy Burman (Agartala).

The state of Tripura is expected to witness a multi-cornered fight with BJP aiming for a consecutive win with opposition parties trying to upset the saffron party. Reports suggest that the state will witness a triangular contest on 57 seats between Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance and Congress-CPI(M)-led Left coalition.

