Assam came together on Tuesday to say a heartfelt goodbye to Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer whose voice defined a generation. Thousands of fans gathered to witness his final journey as he was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi NC village near Sonapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Emotions ran high, with admirers singing his iconic song Mayabini, paying tribute to the man whose music had become a symbol of Assamese pride. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Music Icon, Fans Sing ‘Mayabini’ in Tribute (Watch Video)

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Video on X

The final goodbye to the legend, #BelovedZubeen. You will always be alive in our hearts and thoughts https://t.co/OXX9dahneM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 23, 2025

Fans Pay Last Respects to Zubeen Garg

Before the cremation, Garg’s body was taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where well-wishers lined up to offer their respects. By 10 AM, the funeral procession began, making its way to Kamarkuchi on the city’s outskirts. Many fans climbed nearby hills just to catch a glimpse of the procession, showing the immense love and respect.

Zubeen Garg Cremated With Gun Salutes

The solemn ceremony included a gun salute, and the Assam police served as pallbearers. Key dignitaries such as Assam Chief Minister Him Sarma, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary were present to pay their respects. Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ Song Lyrics and Meaning: Here’s Why the Assamese Song Became an Anthem After His Untimely Demise.

Garima Saikia Garg Breaks Down During the Cremation Rituals – Watch

#WATCH | Kamrup, Assam | Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, breaks down during the cremation rituals of her husband, Zubeen Garg, at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi NC village (Source: DIPR) pic.twitter.com/SIZmuuYtQj — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

Garima Saikia Garg Breaks Down at Zubeen Garg’s Funeral

Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was visibly emotional throughout the rituals, mourning deeply alongside family, fans, and fellow artists. The air was filled with slogans like “Long Live Zubeen” and “Jai Zubeen Da”, while admirers sang “Mayabini Ratir Buku,” a song Garg had wished to be performed at his funeral. Zubeen Garg Death: Assam State Government to Build Memorial After Singer's Last Rites in Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg Remembered As Assam’s Iconic Singer

The loss of Zubeen Garg has left Assam in deep mourning. Known not just for his soulful voice, but also as a cultural icon, he represented the spirit of Assamese music and identity. Fans and citizens alike remember him not only as a singer but as a symbol of the region’s pride and the voice of an entire generation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ANI, Himanta Biswa Sarma's X Account ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).