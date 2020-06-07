MP: Congress Leader Umang Singhar Booked for Violating Social Distancing Norms in Dhar District

Umang Singhar seen in gathering | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Dhar, June 7: A case has been registered against Congress leader and Former Forest Minister of Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar and his supporters for violation of social distancing norms at Badnawar town of Dhar district. The case has been registered under section 188 of IPC. The Badnawar MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has switched sides from Congress to BJP when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in March. Unlock 1: Religious Places Not to Reopen in Bhopal From Tomorrow, Says District Collector Tarun Pithode.

By-election is due to be held here. Singhar had visited this constituency to meet the workers and people in view of the by-election. The former minister held a press conference in which several people participated. BJP leaders of the area complained to the police about the violation of social distancing norms after which the police registered a case against the former minister under section 188 of IPC.

Dhar District Congress president Bal Mukund Singh Gautam was also booked in the matter.nSinghar later tweeted: "I had gone to Badnawar area of Dhar district to ascertain the problems being faced by farmers and labourers there. I will surrender in Badnawar. It should be remembered that the BJP government had fired upon the farmers in Mandsaur on June 6 three years back and yesterday was its anniversary."