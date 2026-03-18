In a sudden setback for South Indian filmgoers, the makers of the highly anticipated action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, have cancelled all paid preview screenings for the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions. The decision comes just hours before the scheduled premieres on Wednesday evening, leaving thousands of fans in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu disappointed. While the regional language shows are being replaced by the original Hindi version in many centres, exhibitors have confirmed that full refunds are being initiated for those who do not wish to attend the Hindi screenings. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ First Review: Ram Gopal Varma Calls Ranveer Singh’s Sequel ‘Sholay x 100’, Urges Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan To Catch FDFS (View Post).

‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ Dubbed Version Preview Show Cancelled

The primary reason for the last-minute cancellation is a reported delay in the delivery of the dubbed content to theatres. According to a report by Mid-Day, the regional language versions faced a "delay in delivery," preventing theatres from receiving the necessary digital files in time for the 5:30 PM screenings.

"As fans across the country gear up for the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 to begin, Tamil and Telugu shows were cancelled due to a delay in delivery," the publication noted. While some online speculation initially linked the cancellations to local box office competition, industry sources clarified that the issue was purely logistical and related to the finalisation of the dubbed prints.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Hindi Version Replaces Dubbed Previews

To minimise the impact on scheduled showtimes, many multiplexes in the southern regions have opted to screen the original Hindi version of the film instead of the cancelled Tamil and Telugu shows. This has led to a mixed response from audiences, as many fans specifically booked tickets to watch the film in their native languages.

"These regional language shows have been replaced by the original Hindi version of the film and refunds have been initiated," Mid-Day reported, citing confirmation from various exhibitors. Theatre chains like Broadway Cinemas also issued public apologies, confirming that while Hindi screenings would proceed, those who had booked dubbed shows were entitled to immediate refunds.

Impact on Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

The cancellation is a significant blow to the film's early box office momentum. Dhurandhar 2 has witnessed extraordinary demand, with advance bookings grossing over INR 42.70 crore for the preview shows alone. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, was positioned as a major pan-India release following the massive success of its predecessor.

While the Hindi version continues to screen to high occupancy, the unavailability of the dubbed previews in key southern markets where interest was exceptionally high may slightly impact the final preview collection totals, which were projected to reach as high as INR 50 crore.

Coimbatore Theatre Broadway Cinemas Share Statement on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Preview Shows

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience. — Broadway Cinemas (@CinemasBroadway) March 18, 2026

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 continues the high-stakes story of an Indian undercover agent. The film recently received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC after several modifications were made to its intense action sequences, resulting in a final runtime of nearly four hours. ‘Please Don’t Share Spoilers’: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Director Aditya Dhar Makes Humble Request to Fans Ahead of Film’s Release (See Post).

The official wide release for all languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, remains set for Thursday, March 19, to coincide with the festive window of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Producers are reportedly working around the clock to ensure that all regional language prints reach theatres well before the morning shows on the official release day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).