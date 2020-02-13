NPR 2020: P Chidambaram Asks States to Go For 'Non-Cooperation' Over National Population Register

Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 13: Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that Centre's move to implement National Population Register would fail once popular mobilisation in every State begin. He was also of the opinion that without the support of the support of the states, NPR cannot be done.

Expressing his opinion on the NPR, while addressing the students in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Chidambaram said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "NPR will be defeated if there is enough popular mobilisation in every State and the States decide we will not implement NPR. NPR cannot be done without the participation of the State." 'NRC Will Happen', BJP Quotes Amit Shah Saying During Media Seminar, Later Deletes Tweet.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Congress leader P Chidambaram at JNU: NPR will be defeated if there is enough popular mobilisation in every State and the States decide we will not implement NPR. NPR cannot be done without the participation of the State. pic.twitter.com/R2ZjC1dYjC — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister tried to clarify that National Population Register does not require any document and it would be based on the census. Shah stated that CAA doesn't have any anti-minority provision and invited the protesters for a debate on NRC, CAA and NPR. He also said that nation-wide National Register of Citizens will happen.