Jaipur, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement. 'Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai': PM Narendra Modi Says India Will Be Among Top Three Economies in the World During His Third Term (Watch Video).

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold". Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar. PM Modi Flying Drone Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flies Drone to Inaugurate New ITPO Complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi.

According to the statement, he will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.