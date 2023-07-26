Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that in his third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world. "Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai," PM Modi said. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajnath Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh, actor Aamir Khan and several other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration ceremony of the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi. Kargil Vijay Divas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Jawans of Kargil War, Says 'Enemies of the Country Were Defeated by Our Brave Sons and Daughters' (Watch Video).

India Will Be Among the Top Three Economies

#WATCH | In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai, says PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/drLFWZKgS6 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

