Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi. A video of PM Modi inaugurating the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi has also gone viral on social media. PM Narendra Modi also flew a drone during the inauguration of the redeveloped IECC Complex in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The 25-second video clip shows PM Modi flying a drone to inaugurate the new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi. ITPO Complex Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Performs ‘Pooja’ at Redeveloped ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New ITPO Complex

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/igBT229O5U — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

PM Modi Flies a Drone

VIDEO | PM Modi flies a drone during inauguration of the redeveloped IECC Complex in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vCjf1BC7Mn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2023

