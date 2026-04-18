A heated debate in Parliament escalated after Pappu Yadav made controversial remarks during discussions on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bill 2026, triggering protests and disruptions in the House. His comments alleging widespread misconduct among political leaders drew sharp reactions, with several members objecting and raising slogans.

The debate, initially focused on the proposed legislation aimed at increasing women’s representation, shifted toward broader concerns around accountability and representation following Yadav’s intervention. Pappu Yadav Arrested: Bihar Police Detain Purnea MP in 1995 Land Dispute Case After Late-Night Drama in Patna (Watch Video).

Pappu Yadav Claims ‘Politicians Watch Most Po*n’

‘Politicians Watch Most Po*n’: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

During his address, Yadav alleged that a significant number of lawmakers face accusations related to s*xual exploitation, claiming that hundreds of MPs are under scrutiny, with some facing formal charges. He further stated that politicians rank among the highest in such cases, along with individuals from other influential sectors. His remarks extended to claims about online behaviour, including allegations that political figures are among the largest consumers of explicit content.

These statements led to immediate protests from members across party lines, with many calling the comments unverified and inappropriate for parliamentary discussion. PM Narendra Modi to Address to Nation Following Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat.

Opposition to Women’s Reservation Bill

Yadav also expressed opposition to the Women’s Reservation Bill, arguing that it does not adequately address representation for marginalised communities. He said the absence of sub-quotas could result in unequal benefits, potentially sidelining backward classes and minorities.

He called for dedicated quotas within the bill for OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, Adivasis, and minority groups, emphasising the need for inclusive representation in legislative bodies.

In his speech, Yadav raised concerns about women’s safety and exploitation across various sectors, including media and entertainment. He argued that structural inequalities need to be addressed alongside legislative measures aimed at increasing representation. He also referred to historical figures such as Savitribai Phule while questioning the consistency of efforts toward women’s empowerment.

The remarks shifted the tone of the parliamentary debate, with discussions moving beyond the provisions of the bill to issues of accountability and conduct within public life. While critics dismissed Yadav’s statements as sweeping and lacking substantiation, some observers noted that they brought attention to sensitive issues that continue to be debated in public discourse.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).