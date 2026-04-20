What began as a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has escalated into a political storm, with BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi at the centre of a growing controversy. His son, Dinesh Lodhi, is accused of mowing down five people with a speeding Thar SUV in Karera, but it is the MLA’s sharp U-turn and open confrontation with police that has intensified the fallout.

In the immediate aftermath of the April 16 incident, Lodhi struck a rare conciliatory tone. In a Facebook post, he said, “For an MLA, one's son or family does not take precedence. The public is paramount. The police administration must ensure justice for the victims in Karera.” The statement was widely seen as a call for accountability.

However, within days, the narrative shifted dramatically.

Launching a direct attack on Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhar, Lodhi issued a controversial warning: “I simply cannot stomach what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your ‘daddy’? … my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your ‘daddy’ has the guts, let him try to stop him.” ‘I Was Blaring Siren, Why Didn’t You Move?’ BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son Dinesh Lodhi Booked After Thar Hits 5 in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

He further challenged the probe, saying, “If you level false accusations against us… we will not tolerate it… Stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction.” The MLA also downplayed the crash, alleging it was exaggerated “the way Congress does.”

BJP MLA Threatens Cops After Son's Thar Crash

शिवपुरी BJP विधायक प्रीतम लोधी उवाच- ‘करेरा तुम्हारे डैडी का है? मेरा बेटा करेरा आएगा, चुनाव भी लड़ेगा तेरे डैडी में दम हो तो रोक लेना’ ये धमकी दी SDOP साहब को, क्यूँकि 3 दिन पहले उनके सुपुत्र दिनेश लोधी ने अपनी थार से 5 लोगों को टक्कर मारी थी, मामला भी दर्ज हुआ। दम का तो पता… pic.twitter.com/lg2C2lPKJF — Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman_sunona) April 20, 2026

According to the FIR, the accident occurred around 7:30 AM when a black Thar SUV, allegedly driven recklessly by Dinesh Lodhi, first hit two women walking on the road and then rammed into a motorcycle carrying three people, leaving all five injured. Mauganj Accident: 3 Youths Killed As Speeding Bike Rams Trailer While Filming Reel In MP, Shocking Video Surfaces.

In a show of defiance, Dinesh Lodhi reportedly arrived at the police station in the same SUV, which had no number plate, illegal black film, and a hooter. While a challan was issued, the vehicle was later released. During questioning, he claimed he had honked and used a siren, blaming others for not giving way.

Meanwhile, victims allege complete neglect. “No one even came to ask how we are,” one injured person said.

The controversy has also revived scrutiny of past allegations against both father and son, adding further political heat to an already explosive case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Anshuman Sharma), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).