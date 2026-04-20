Entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has addressed a wave of significant online vitriol following a social media post regarding the physiological benefits of Namaz. Thapar, who serves as the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, released a video statement on Monday, April 20, condemning the "non-stop" personal abuse directed at her and her family over the past three weeks. While reaffirming her identity as a "proud Hindu," Namita Thapar advocated for religious respect and the necessity of speaking out against the disrespect of women. She also called out trolls for spreading hatred over her namaz health benefits viral video.

The Origin of the Controversy Involving Namita Thapar

The backlash began in March 2026, after Thapar shared a video detailing the health advantages of the physical postures involved in Namaz. In her capacity as a healthcare professional, she described the practice as a form of full-body exercise that enhances flexibility and blood circulation. Viral Video: Hindu Devotees Pause DJ Music for Muslim Funeral in Heartwarming Display of Harmony in Hazaribagh (Watch).

Namita Thapar Hits Back at Trolls Who Abused Her for Video on Health Benefits of Namaz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

She specifically noted that the meditative nature of the prayer supports mental health and highlighted that the Vajrasana posture, used during the ritual, is known to aid digestion. However, the post was met with criticism from a section of social media users who questioned her decision to highlight a religious practice outside of her own faith.

Thapar Rejects 'Double Standards' in Trolling

In her latest response, recorded during a commute to Mumbai, Thapar highlighted what she described as a double standard in the public's reaction to her health-focused content. She noted that she has frequently posted about Hindu rituals, yoga asanas, and Surya Namaskar without facing similar hostility. "I am a healthcare professional," Thapar stated in her video. "I have made several reels on Hindu rituals and their health benefits... no one said anything then." She expressed disappointment over the silence of the broader public regarding the gendered nature of the abuse she received, referencing the discourse around the Women's Reservation Bill as a contrast to the lack of support during personal harassment.

Thapar also said that people called her "r*andi" only because she made a reel on the health benefits of Namaz. She concluded her video saying that "god's watching you all". "And for all proud, educated Hindus who believe religion means respect, especially for women, negative reels meri bahut viral hogyi, ab yeh waali viral karke dikhaao (Many of my negative reels got viral, now make this go viral)," she added.

Advocacy for Respect and 'Karma'

Maintaining a firm stance, Thapar emphasised that for her, religion is synonymous with respect. She challenged her detractors to reflect on their actions through the lens of Hindu philosophy, stating, "Remember, Hinduism has a concept called Karma, and I am a proud Hindu." She further clarified that while she has become accustomed to personal trolling since her television debut five years ago, the intensity of this recent episode prompted her to speak out. She urged Indians to raise their voices against the violation of basic human rights and any form of systemic disrespect. ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’: Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar Clash Over Business Ethics After Shaadi.com CEO Questions an Entrepreneur’s Need for Investment – Here’s What Happened.

The incident underscores the increasingly polarised environment for public figures in India who comment on cross-cultural or religious practices. Thapar concluded her statement by framing her response as an act of humanity and patriotism, rather than a religious debate, ending her note with "Jai Hind". Despite the controversy, she stated that silence is no longer a virtue when witnessing wrongdoing and encouraged her followers to promote messages of respect as vigorously as the negative content that had previously gone viral.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).