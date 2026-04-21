Independent MP Pappu Yadav has been issued a notice by the Bihar State Women's Commission over his controversial statement claiming that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians.” The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the remark and asked him to respond within three days.

The notice, issued on Tuesday, April 21, by Commission Chairperson Apsara, states that the comments are derogatory and undermine the dignity and social standing of women engaged in public life. ‘Politicians Watch Most Po*n’: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav in Parliament During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate (Watch Video).

‘90% of Women Can’t Do Politics Without Entering Leaders’ Rooms’: Pappu Yadav

#WATCH | Purnea, Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, "...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..." (20.04.2026) pic.twitter.com/WyHY4ZitUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

The action follows a video circulating on social media in which Yadav alleged that most women in politics face exploitation and cannot progress without compromising. He also claimed that such practices reflect broader societal issues, stating that women are not accorded real respect despite being culturally revered.

Commission Terms Remarks ‘Derogatory’

In its notice, the Commission said the statement “hurts the self-respect and social prestige of women.” It questioned the basis of the remarks and asked why action should not be recommended against him.

The panel also warned that it could write to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking cancellation of his membership, depending on his response. Pappu Yadav Arrested: Bihar Police Detain Purnea MP in 1995 Land Dispute Case After Late-Night Drama in Patna (Watch Video).

Three-Day Deadline for Response

Yadav has been directed to submit a clear explanation within three days of receiving the notice. The Commission termed the matter urgent and said it expects a detailed reply addressing the concerns raised.

The controversy comes amid ongoing debates around gender equality and women’s representation in politics. While women’s participation has increased in recent years, issues related to safety, representation, and workplace conduct remain part of public discourse. Further developments will depend on Yadav’s response and any subsequent action by the Commission.

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