Chandigarh, March 10: Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 will be announced on Thursday, March 10. The 117-member Punjab Assembly which went to the polls on February 20 in a single phase witnessed a multi-dimensional fight between Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as key players. On March 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the counting of the votes from 8 am onwards and start publishing the results of the Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022 on its website and app.

According to several exit polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is leading in Punjab and all set to form the new government. Some of the high-profile candidates who contested the Punjab Assembly Elections include Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu among others. Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: ‘Exit Polls Should Be Banned’, Says Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

On the election day, Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 65.50 per cent, which is comparatively lower than the voter turnout of over 77 per cent in 2017. As per the Election Commission's data, Mansa recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.21 per cent followed by Sri Muktsar sahib with 74.12 per cent while Ludhiana recorded a lower voter turnout of 60.29 per cent.

During the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress managed to overthrow the SAD-BJP government after they won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats of the 117. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats while the ruling alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and BJP could only manage to win 15 and 3 seats respectively.

