Chandigarh, February 20: Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on Sunday, which is lower as compared to voter turnout in 2017 when it was over 77 per cent. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s data, Mansa recorded the highest voter turnout with 77.21 per cent followed by Sri Muktsar sahib with 74.12 per cent.

In Sangrur, the voter turnout was 71.45 per cent, 72.84 per cent in Malerkotla, 71 per cent in Patiala, 73.59 per cent in Fazilka and 73.79 per cent in Bathinda.

Voter turnout was low in Ludhiana (60.29 per cent).

This election, Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Assembly Elections 2022 Highlights: Voting Ends; Punjab Reports 63.44% Voter Turnout, Uttar Pradesh 57.44% for Third Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Congress has named incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as their CM face, while AAP has field Bhagwant Mann, who is contesting from the Dhuri, as its CM face. Channi is contesting from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. Amritsar (East) is also witnessing a key battle where Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is pitted against Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is contesting from Lambi seat.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

