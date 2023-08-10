New Delhi, August 10: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday sought to know from Union Home Minister Amit Shah - who spoke about 'Quit India' movement in the Lok Sabha - whether he knew the fact that the name of the movement was given by a Muslim. Participating in the discussion on the no-confidence motion, Owaisi said, "Our home minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. If he knows that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the prime minister if Hindutva is more important than the country." Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Akhilesh Yadav’s Remark on Saving Real Hindutva, Asks, ‘Why Are You Befooling Muslims in Uttar Pradesh?’.

He also raised the issue of Haryana violence, saying that an atmosphere of hate was being created in the country and Muslims were being targetted in Nuh. On Manipur, he said that women were being raped there and law and order had collapsed, but why wasn't chief minister N. Biren Singh removed. The AIMIM chief also raised the border issue and asked the government to speak up on the matter and "throw China out of the country". Nuh Communal Riots: Two Suspected Rioters Arrested by Police After Encounter, Ammunition Seized.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament

Addressed the discussion on No-Confidence Motion for AIMIM and BRS Party. I asked 11 pointed questions to @narendramodi’s govt मोदी सरकार से मेरे 11 सवालpic.twitter.com/dshgbO5j8f — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 10, 2023

He even raised the issue of a railway force personnel gunning down four Muslim persons inside a train, seeking to know what kind of atmosphere prevailed in the country. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress, Owaisi said that in this country, one person is a "chowkidar" while the other is a "dukandar", the latter term was aimed at Rahul Gandhi for his 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' phrase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).