New Delhi, July 24: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Friday broke his silence on the political crisis that the Ashok Gehlot government is facing in Rajasthan an open revolt led by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said it was clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was conspiring to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan, adding that the Governor must call an assembly session. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Challenge HC's Order on Sachin Pilot's Plea, Governor 'Studying' Ashok Gehlot's Request For Assembly Session.

"The country is ruled in accordance with the law and constitution. Governments are formed and run based on people's mandate. BJP's conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to 8 crore people of Rajasthan. The governor must call assembly session so that the truth comes before the country," the former Congress chief tweeted in Hindi. Kapil Sibal Lashes Out at Sachin Pilot, Says 'You Can't be CM With Support of 20-25 MLAs'.

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Rajasthan Political Crisis For The First Time:

देश में संविधान और क़ानून का शासन है। सरकारें जनता के बहुमत से बनती व चलती हैं। राजस्थान सरकार गिराने का भाजपाई षड्यंत्र साफ़ है। ये राजस्थान के आठ करोड़ लोगों का अपमान है। राज्यपाल महोदय को विधान सभा सत्र बुलाना चाहिए ताकि सच्चाई देश के सामने आए।#ArrogantBJP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

His tweets came after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot handed over a list of 102 MLAs who are supporting him to Governor Kalraj Mishra and ended a protest with Congress legislators at Raj Bhavan. The Congress party is seeking for a special assembly session so that the Gehlot government can show its majority, which has been challenged by the rebellion by a section of party MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.

The Congress government in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis after Pilot along with 18 legislators revolted against the party, seeking removal of Gehlot from the post of CM. Following the revolt, the Gehlot government has a wafer-thin majority in the state assembly with only two more than the majority-mark of 101 in the 200-member House. The BJP has 72. The opposition has 97 members, including 19 from the Pilot camp.

