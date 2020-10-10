New Delhi, October 10: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, alleging Indian Army personnel were not provided bullet-proof vehicles for their transportation. Rahul Gandhi shared a video purportedly showing jawans of the Indian Army complaining that they were travelling in the non-bullet resistant vehicle. Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Narendra Modi on His Wind Turbines Suggestion, Says ‘Nobody Around the PM Him Has the Guts to Tell Him That He Doesn’t Understand’.

The video, tweeted by Rahul Gandhi, showed a group of soldiers inside a truck. "People are not safe in BP (bullet-proof) vehicle here and we are sent in the non-BP vehicle. Our lives are being played with...Commander has left in BP vehicle and we have been left to die in this truck which cannot resist a stone," a soldier can be heard saying in the video in Hindi. Another soldier in the vehicle expressed similar grievances. Farm Bills Row: Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Even Know When Different Crops Are Sown, Harvested, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

"The system is terrible. The vehicle in a debilitated state. Senior inspector goes in a bullet-proof vehicle and sends the company in the non-bullet proof vehicle," another soldier said.

Video of Soldiers Complaining About Being Transported in Non-Bullet Proof Vehicle:

हमारे जवानों को नॉन-बुलेट प्रूफ़ ट्रकों में शहीद होने भेजा जा रहा है और PM के लिए 8400 करोड़ के हवाई जहाज़! क्या यह न्याय है? pic.twitter.com/iu5iYWVBfE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2020

Sharing the video, the Wayand MP tweeted: "Our jawans are being sent to sacrifice their lives in non-bullet proof trucks and aircraft worth Rs 8400 crore is for PM! Is this justice?" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army have so far not reacted to the video.

