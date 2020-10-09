New Delhi, October 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his wind turbine suggestions that it can be used to generate clean drinking water, oxygen and energy. Gandhi took to Twitter and shared a video of the Prime Minister having a conversation with a CEO of a wind energy company saying, “The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him.” Rahul's tweet evoked sharp reactions from BJP leaders who said he needs to read scientific papers.

In the video, the prime minister is heard suggesting the CEO make use of wind turbines to produce not just energy but also oxygen and clean drinking water from thin air. However, research has been underway to extract water from high moisture areas through a turbine. There is no proven theory on how all the three things- clean drinking water, oxygen and energy can be achieved out of a turbine. Here's an example.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

The real danger to India isn’t that our PM doesn’t understand. It’s the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him. pic.twitter.com/ppUeBeGwpk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2020

The video that was shared by Gandhi in which the Prime Minister is heard making the suggestion to Henrik Andersen, the CEO of Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas, as per NDTV. The CEO is heard replying that Modi can be an 'idea generator' and that he would be challenging his scientists with his ideas. Taking a dig at Gandhi, Union minister Piyush Goyal slammed Gandhi, tagging a 2012 news report which states that a French engineering firm has found a way to extract drinking water from humid air through wind turbines.

