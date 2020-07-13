New Delhi, July 13: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, shared a media report published by The Hindu claiming that Chinese Army intruded into the Indian territory after months of preparations. The Congress leader said that India was paying due to the inaction of PM Modi.

He said, "He's 'lying' asleep. And India is paying for it." The media report claimed that China planned for months and followed a new mobilisation order issued by President Xi Jinping to intrude into the Indian Territory in Galwan Valley, Pangong Lake area and several other spots along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Rahul Gandhi Questions India's 'Good Position' Against COVID-19, Shares Graph Showing Rising Coronavirus Curve.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

He’s 'lying' asleep. And India is paying for it.https://t.co/R67NnTZQ7J — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 13, 2020

According to the report, the People's Liberation Army of China began mobilisation for annual exercises in Xinjiang, which borders Ladakh. In later January and February this year. It claimed that in January 2020, President Xi Jinping signed a new Training Mobilisation Order (TMO) for strengthening military training in real combat conditions and "to maintain a high level of readiness".

Last week, reports surfaced that, the first phase of disengagement between armies of India and China at friction points completed. As part of the de-escalation process, the Chinese troops have moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in the Finger area, reported news agency ANI quoting top government sources.

The PLA had already moved back by around kilometres in the other friction points including Galwan valley, Hot Springs and Patrolling Point-15. The development came after India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Days after the Galwan face-off several military level and diplomatic meetings took place between both the countries.

