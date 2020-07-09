Ladakh, July 9: The disengagement between India and China has been completed on Thursday at Patrolling Point (PP) 17, along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region. With this, disengagement of armed forces is complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17, while Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area in Ladakh, said Indian Army sources.

Informing about the latest development from the Ladakh region, Indian Army sources said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) today. With this, disengagement complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area in Ladakh." Earlier on Wednesday, the disengagement between troops of India and China completed at Patrolling Point 15. With this, Chinese troops have moved back by approximately 2 kilometres. India-China Stand-Off: Disengagement Between Troops of India & China Completed at Patrolling Point 15, Chinese Army Moves Back by 2 km.

Here's what Indian Army sources said:

Disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17 (Hot Springs) today. With this, disengagement complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area in Ladakh: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/60Na3maoEW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Stating the situation along the international border at Galwan Valley is stable and improving, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijan on Thursday said that consensus on disengagement was reached at the commander-level talks.

Also, Zhao stated that China and India will continue dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. Apart from this, reports arrived that another round of virtual meet of the Working for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs will take place on Friday.

It is to be known that disengagement exercise launched on Monday came a day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, respectively, held a detailed phone call. Both agreed on the "earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).