New Delhi, July 13: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again questioned the government's handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, sharing a graph that showed India's COVID-19 curve isn't flattening. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi sought to know whether India really has managed to contain the coronavirus outbreak because the COVID-19 curve continues to rise. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'.

Sharing the COVID-19 curve of different countries, including India, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "India at good position in #COVID19 battle?" The graph showed that only New Zealand has managed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, whereas India and the United States couldn't flatten the COVID-19 curve. The Congress leader has been criticising the Modi government over its handling of the pandemic. Rahul Gandhi Targets Government Over Ladakh Face-off, Asks 'What Happened That China Took Away India's Land During Narendra Modi's Rule'.

Rahul Gandhi Tweets on India's COVID-19 Curve:

Last month, Rahul took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence, saying he has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic. "Covid-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. Government of India has no plan to defeat it. Prime Minister is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic," the Wayanad MP said in a tweet attaching a news report highlighting that the government has become less visible.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

