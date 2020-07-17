Jaipur, July 17: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Friday condemned the ongoing 'fake audio' controversy in state and called this shameful for the politics of Rajasthan. He also compared the dragging of the name of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other BJP leaders as an attempt to character assassination.

Expressing his opinion on the political development, Satish Poonia said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "What happened today was shameful for the politics of Rajasthan. Chief Minister's residence becoming a centre of fake audio and attempting character assassination of leaders. Attempts have been made to drag Central Ministers in the matter." Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Suspends MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma Over Leaked Audio Tapes, Party Also Removes Vishvendra Singh From Primary Membership.

Here's what Satish Poonia said:

What happened today was shameful for the politics of Rajasthan. Chief Minister's residence becoming a centre of fake audio and attempting character assassination of leaders. Attempts have been made to drag Central Ministers in the matter: Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP President https://t.co/lG4exVa14t pic.twitter.com/SVF7sdbNNv — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, ADG Special Operations Group (SOG) Ashoke Rathore stated that they have registered 2 FIRs under section 124A and 120B and will investigate the veracity of audio clip. Adding more, he informed that BJP leader Sanjay Jain was interrogated on Thursday and was called today too. The complaints were made by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi with respect to the audio that went viral on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala addressed a press conference and announced the suspension of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party. Surjewala further spoke about the shocking tapes that were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).