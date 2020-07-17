Rajasthan, July 17: Congress suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party on Friday. The party also issued show-cause notices to them, said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday.

Surjewala further spoke about the shocking tapes that were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan government. Vasundhara Raje, Former Rajasthan CM, Asked Congress MLAs to Support Ashok Gehlot Govt, Alleges BJP's Ally.

These statements were made by the Congress party in a press conference today, where they demanded that Sanjay Jain should also be booked. Surjewala mentioned that it needs to be probed as to who arranged the 'black money' to bribe MLAs and who were given the bribe.

Congress Suspends MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh:

Congress has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show cause notices to them: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala https://t.co/lG4exVa14t — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

The purported audio clips of conversations between Bhanwar Lal Sharma, an MLA of the Sachin Pilot camp, with Shekhawat have gone viral on social media. “If this is not horse-trading, then what is,” asked Surjewala. At the press conference, Surjewala further asked Sachin Pilot to come forward and make his stand clear on this.

He demanded the Rajasthan government and Special Operations Group (SOG) to register FIR and arrest the culprits on the basis of the evidence that has surfaced until now.

Bhanwar Lal Sharma, however on Thursday refuted the allegations and in a video, a statement said: “Audio that has gone viral is fake. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after huge differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot erupted. Sachin Pilot was, on July 14, sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

