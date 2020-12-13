Jaipur, December 13: The results of elections to 50 civic bodies in 12 districts of Rajasthan will be declared today. Counting of votes for the Rajasthan civic body elections results 2020 will begin at 8 am. Polling to elect representatives of 1,775 wards in all these 50 municipal bodies was held on December 11. News18 Rajasthan news channel will host live streaming of the Rajasthan civic body elections results 2020. Scroll down to watch live coverage of the Rajasthan municipal body polls on News18 Rajasthan channel. With Another Win, BJP Gets 13 Pramukh Seats in 21 Zila Parishads in Rajasthan.

In all, 10,191 candidates have filed 13,183 nomination papers for elections to 50 municipal bodies in 12 districts namely Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli and Sirohi. Around 14.32 lakh people were eligible to cast vote. As many as 2,622 polling stations were set up across 12 districts. The elections for posts of chairmen will be held on December 20. Congress United in Rajasthan; New State Unit by Year-end: Maken.

Rajasthan Civic Body Elections Results 2020 Live Streaming on News18 Rajasthan:

In the recently held Panchayat Samiti elections, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 1,911 seats, whereas the ruling Congress could win 1,781 seats. The Independents won 425 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party got three seats while the CPI-M captured 16 seats in the elections. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party got 57 seats, according to the State Election Commission website.

