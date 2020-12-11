Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The BJP won the post of pramukh in Jhalawar zila parishad in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the party's tally to 13.

With this, the results of election to the post of pramukh in all 21 zila parishads have been declared, a state election commission spokesperson said.

The BJP now has its pramukh in 13 zila parishads and the Congress in 5.

Three independent candidates have also been elected as pramukh.

Elections for the post of members in 222 panchayat samitis and 21 zila parishads were held recently and the results were announced on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to repolling at one booth, the result of zila parishad members in Jhalawar could not be declared along with others.

The repolling was done on Thursday. The election to the post of zila pramukh was held on Friday.

The elections to the post of pramukh in the remaining 20 zila parishads were held on Thursday.

The election of uppradhan in 222 panchayat samitis and uppramukh in 20 zila parishads were held on Friday and their results were announced.

The election of uppramukh in Jhalawar zila parishad will take place on Saturday.

