Jaipur, July 27: Former law ministers and Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kumar and Kapil Sibal on Monday wrote to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over the proposal of convening assembly session in the state. Taking a dig at Mishra, the former union ministers in the letter said that any deviation from constitutional position would be an avoidable negation of your oath of office and would result in a constitutional crisis in the state.

The letter stated, “We are constrained to write you in respect of recent developments in the State of Rajasthan concerning the delay in convening the session of Vidhan Sabha as decided and advised by the Council of Ministers. This resulted in an avoidable constitutional impasse.” The letter added that the Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in the matter of convening the State Assembly. Ashok Gehlot Vs Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Withdraws His Plea in Supreme Court Against HC Order.

Letter by Former Law Ministers:

Congress' Salman Khurshid, Ashwani Kr & Kapil Sibal write to Rajasthan Gov over proposal to convene Assembly Session. Letter reads 'Any deviation from constitutional position in current circumstances would be an avoidable negation of your office & create a constitutional crisis.' pic.twitter.com/LGv0BZ1G09 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mishra returned the file sent by the state government which requested him to allow the special assembly session in the state. This was the second time the state government had sent a file to the Governor to get approval on its proposal to call a special assembly session quoting COVID as reasons for discussion.

In the file sent back to the Department of Parliamentary Affairs of the Rajasthan government, the Raj Bhawan office has sought more information from the government and eventually there is nothing yet decided so far on convening the assembly session, confirmed officials. On Saturday late night, the Congress government had sent a revised note to the Governor seeking permission to call a special assembly session on July 31 to discuss coronavirus situation but not the floor test as the reason to call the session.

