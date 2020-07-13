Jaipur, July 13: The team of rebel Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot released a video of MLAs loyal to him camping at a resort in Haryana's Manesar. In the clip, prominent legislators of the Congress including Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena could be seen. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

The exact number of MLAs who are siding with Pilot was not disclosed. While the Deputy CM's aides had claimed the support of 30 MLAs till last night, the numbers were apparently down as around 100 legislators attended the meeting called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today.

In the clip, nearly 15-20 people could be seen seated next to each other in the open space of ITC Grand Bharat Hotel in Manesar, located in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

Watch Video Released by Team Pilot

Haryana: Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among others, at a hotel in Manesar. (Video released from Sachin Pilot's office of MLAs supporting him) pic.twitter.com/IHToT5tkiR — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

The majority of Congress MLAs, who are backing the Chief Minister, were shifted earlier today to the Fairmont Hotel located on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The party has scheduled the second Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting tomorrow, and invitation was issued twice to Pilot and the MLAs who have sided.

Congress veteran Randeep Singh Surjewala, deployed as a troubleshooter by the party in Rajasthan, appealed Pilot to return and resolve all differences through discussion.

"To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing. We've requested them to come and discuss the situation," Surjewala said.

"They're requested to come and discuss how to strengthen Rajasthan and serve the 8 cr people together. If there are some differences with someone then they should say that that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find solution," he added.

Tensions were brewing between Gehlot and Pilot since the party's debacle in 2019 general elections. The latter, who is heading the Pradesh Congress Committee, was asked by the Chief Minister to accept responsibility for the dismal performance.

On the completion of government's first year, Pilot had marked his dissent on the work done by his departments not being advertised. Party insiders claim that the Congress' "young gun" was also miffed with Gehlot presiding over nine portfolios in the government including the crucial Home and Finance.

