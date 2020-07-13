Jaipur, July 14: For the second day in a row, a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting would be held amidst the political crisis that has erupted in Rajasthan. Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was deployed to the state on Monday as a troubleshooter, said multiple invites have been issued to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to attend the meeting.

Pilot, who is at the centre of the political row in Rajasthan, was camping in Delhi by the time this report was published and did not confirm to reporters whether he would be attending the meeting tomorrow. Two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party Withdraw Support From Ashok Gehlot Govt.

"To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing. We've requested them to come and discuss the situation," Surjewala said.

"They're requested to come and discuss how to strengthen Rajasthan and serve the 8 cr people together. If there are some differences with someone then they should say that that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find solution," he added.

Pilot, who is incommunicado since the rift between him Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became public last week, informed the party high command through his his close aides that he would not remain part of the government if it is led b Gehlot.

The Congress is hopeful of a reconciliation. Surjewala, while speaking to reporters, appealed Pilot to attend the CLP meeting and resolve his grievances with anyone including the CM through dialogue.

At the CLP meeting called earlier today, Congress claimed that a total of 107 MLAs were present. The party later claimed that the government has the support of 109 legislators, including independents. The Pilot camp disagreed, claiming that only 93-94 MLAs have backed the government and attended the meeting called by Gehlot.

