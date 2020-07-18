Jaipur, July 18: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called the political development in the state as 'unfortunate' after Congress party leaders accused Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. She even claimed that the people of the state have to bear the brunt of the infighting in Congress.

Expressing her opinion on the ongoing crisis in the state, Raje took to Twitter and wrote, "It is unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are paying for the discard with the Congress." Apart from this, the former CM also pointed out four main concerns for the state government to tackle, including COVID-19 pandemic. Rajasthan Political Crisis: SOG of State Police Arrest Sanjay Jain in Audio Leak Case.

Hitting at Congress party, the senior BJP leader said, "There is no point trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud! It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount." Ending her message she asked the ruling Gehlot government to "Think of the people."

Here's what Vasundhara Raje wrote:

Earlier in the day, the Director General of Anti-Corruption Branch -- Alok Tripathi -- said that they have registered FIR against Bhanwar Lal, Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh under Sections 7 and 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act. Apart from this, Tripathi said that the audio clips will be sent to the forensic lab for verification. When the report comes and it is verified, accused will be called to undergo a voice test, he added.

