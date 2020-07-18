Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of State Police on Friday arrested Sanjay Jain.

"Sanjay Jain has been arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) team of Rajasthan Police, under sections 124A and 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Police said.

On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress said, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Gajendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain were named in the FIR.

"There were two complaints from Mahesh Joshi (Congress leader), it is with respect to the audio that went viral yesterday. We registered 2 FIRs under section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG SOG had told ANI.

The team of SOG of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying, was allowed to enter the resort yesterday.

Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that there was an attempt to prevent Rajasthan Police team from entering the resort and that it was done at the behest of BJP. (ANI)

