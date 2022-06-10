Jaipur, June 10: The BJP on Friday alleged that its MLA Shobha Rani Kushwah allegedly cross voted in favour of Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha polls.

Deputy leader of opposition and MLA Rajendra Rathore demanded that the vote be rejected after Kushwah voted for the Congress candidate. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: BJP Claims 2 Votes in Maharashtra Invalid; Congress is BJP's 'B team', Says Kumaraswamy After JD(S) MLA Cross-Votes

A pall of gloom descended in the BJP after the news surfaced.

Shobha Rani's husband BL Kushwaha is currently in jail.

In another such incident, BJP MLA Siddhi Kumari who had to cast her vote for independent Subhash Chandra, instead voted for VJP candidate Ghanshyam Tiwari.

BJP state president Satish Poonia confirmed that there was a mistake on the part of Shobha Rani.

Besides these two, BJP MLA Kailash Chand Meena from Garhi in Banswara also made a mistake in casting his vote. His vote may be rejected, however the decision will be taken after reviewing CCTV footage, said officials.

Congress PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara claimed that Meena showed his vote to the polling agent while casting it and then there was a dispute between deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and Dotasara.

Meanwhile the Congress was confident of getting 126 votes as claimed by the Chief Minister in the morning.

Dotasara said, "Factionalism in the BJP has again come to the fore with this cross voting. They were attacking us, however their own house was divided."

Poonia when asked about taking disciplinary action against Shobha Rani said that the Leader of Opposition along with the MLAs will take a collective decision on the subject.

BJP leaders talking to IANS said that former CM Vasundhara Raje also comes from Dholpur which is Raje's homeplace.

