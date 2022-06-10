New Delhi, June 10: Elections for the 57 seats of Rajya Sabha set to begin at 9 am and conclude at 4 pm today. The counting of votes will take place at 5pm. 41 candidates of Rajya Sabha have already been elected unopposed. The elections will fill the vacant seats in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka. The elections also hold significant importance as they will be held just a month ahead of the presidential elections. While the BJP’s tally is likely to remain 100, the Congress’ share in the Upper House may increase by a couple of seats. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Date, Time And Candidates, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Polls

Ahead of the polling, political parties moved their lawmkaers to hotels to avoid being poached by the rivals. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Here's How Members of The Upper House of Parliament Are Elected in India

Amid the allegations of horse-trading, the Election Commission also appointed special observers to ensure fair conduct of the electons. It has also ordered video recording of the entire process.

Amid poaching fears, internet was suspended in Jaipur's Amer Area, Rajasthan till 9 am on Friday ahead of polling for Rajya Sabha Election.

Maharashtra will see the contest on the highest number of seats on Friday with six seats going to polls.

Some prominent leaders, whose fates will be decided at 5 pm when the counting of the votes will take place, include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik and Sanjay Raut.

