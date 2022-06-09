Elections for the 57 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held tomorrow, June 10. The results will also be declared the same day. 41 candidates of Rajya Sabha have already been elected unopposed. The elections also hold significant importance as they will be held just a month ahead of the presidential elections. While the BJP’s tally is likely to remain 100, the Congress’ share in the Upper House may increase by a couple of seats.

P Chidambaram and Rajiv Shukla of the Congress, BJP’s Sumitra Valmiki and Kavita Patidar, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal, RJD’s Misa Bharti and Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD were among those who were elected unopposed to the Upper House.

Prominent among those retiring are Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP’s Satish Chandra Misra. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Congress Will Win All Three RS Seats in Rajasthan, Says CM Ashok Gehlot

According to established practice, counting will take place an hour after the conclusion of polling. This year, the RS elections assume importance as. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

Following states are going to polls on June 10 and the number of Rajya Sabha falling vacant there:

Uttar Pradesh – 11

Maharashtra – 6

Tamil Nadu – 6

Bihar – 5

Rajasthan – 4

Andhra Pradesh – 4

Karnataka – 4

Madhya Pradesh – 3

Odisha – 3

Punjab – 2

Haryana – 2

Jharkhand – 2

Telangana – 2

Chhattisgarh – 2

Uttarakhand – 1

The BJP currently has 95 MPs and the Congress 29 in the 245-member house.

The BJP is set to suffer losses in Andhra Pradesh, where it has three outgoing members, Jharkhand and Rajasthan but is hopeful of making upto for its in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it recently retained power.

The Rajya Sabha election proceedings will be broadcast live on the official youtube channel of Sansad TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2022 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).