Jaipur, June 8: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Congress will win all three Rajya Sabha seats in the state despite BJP making all efforts for horse trading.

He expressed confidence that all his MLAs and Independents are supporting Congress candidates. Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Here's How Members of The Upper House of Parliament Are Elected in India

"In fact, 126 MLAs are with us. Why did Subhash Chandra deliberately enter the fray here as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP? This is beyond understanding as they do not have the numbers. Despite BJP failing in horse trading, they are busy complaining to the ED and sometimes to the Election Commission," he added.

Gehlot said that everyone knows that when the government was in crisis, there were talks of crores of rupees to buy MLAs, but the BJP failed in its attempt to destabilise the government.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Gehlot questioned, "how long will the BJP do politics in the name of Hindu-Muslim? It is worrying for the country where there is peace and harmony," he questioned.

They should be worried about the future of the nation and see what is being said by America and the Arab nations. We are worried about the honour and respect earned in the last 70 years by our nation which can be destroyed by these leaders, this is our main worry.

