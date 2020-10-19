Bihar, November 19: Ramgarh is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar. It is located in the Kaimur district and a part of the Buxar Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituency of the state. Voting for the Ramgarh election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 voting will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10 for all the three phases. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is also the first major election in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak and also comes shortly after floods in Bihar. Munger Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The candidates fighting for this seat in 2020 polls is Ram Bachan Ram of Congress party, Sudhakar Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Asok Kumar Singh of BJP among the other contesting candidates.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Ramgarh constituency was won by Ashok Kumar Singh of BJP, and Ambika Singh of RJD was the runner-up. Ashok Kumar Singh polled 37.2 percent votes.

The JDU-BJP alliance is likely to win the Bihar assembly elections by bagging 160 of the 243 seats, suggested an opinion poll conducted by the Times Now.