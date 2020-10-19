Munger Vidhan Sabha Seat is part of Banka Lok Sabha constituency. The Munger Assembly constituency falls in the Munger district of Bihar. Voting in the Munger elections will be held on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The voting in this constituency will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm. The counting of votes as well as the results will be held on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

The Bihar election is believed to be one of the biggest elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. The ECI said that the polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 First Phase Complete Schedule

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The main candidates for the Munger Assembly Election 2020 include Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Pranav Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MD Mokim of Nationalist Congress Party among the other candidates. In the 2015 Bihar elections, Vijay Kumar of the RJD had won from the Munger seat by defeating BJP candidate Pranav Kumar.

Voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 covering 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan.

While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left), the LJP this time has decided to go alone with party President Chirag Paswan taking charge of the all the affairs in the party. In the outgoing Bihar assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic.

