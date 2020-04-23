Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP of Spreading 'Virus of Hatred & Communal Bias' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

File image of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 23: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi accused BJP of spreading the virus of hatred and communal bias at a time when people are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. She further expressed her concerns about the rising coronavirus numbers in the country. She said, "We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing and quarantine; unfortunately, testing still is low."

Highlighting the impact of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, she added, "12 crore jobs lost in the first phase of lockdown and unemployment is expected to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. " She mentioned how trade, commerce, and other industries have come to virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed as a result of the lockdown. Coronavirus Cases Reach 21,393 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 681 After 41 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

Here's what Sonia Gandhi said:

Sonia Gandhi further highlighted the need to applaud all the frontline workers who are devoting their life towards others in the middle of the pandemic. "The doctors, nurses, paramedics, health workers, sanitation workers and essential service providers, NGOs and the lakhs of citizens providing relief needy all over India, their dedication and determination truly inspire us all, said Congress President.