Gandhinagar, August 29: As long as Hindus are in majority, talks about the Constitution and secularism will continue, said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday. Nitin Patel made the remark at a religious event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Bharat Mata Mandir in Gandhinagar. On Saturday, he said she stands by his statement, adding that democracy is flourishing in India because Hindus are liberal. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Presents Annual Budget of Rs 2.27 Lakh Crore for Gujarat.

"Those talking about the Constitution, secularism, law etc will do so only till Hindus are in majority in this country… The day… the number of Hindus decreases, of others’ increases, (there will be) no secularism, no Lok Sabha, no Constitution. Everything will be (tossed) in the air and buried. Nothing will remain," Patel had said on Friday. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and many senior leaders from the VHP and RSS were present at the event. Uniform Civil Code Not Necessary at This Stage, Secularism Cannot Contradict Plurality: Law Commission.

Patel had added: "I am not talking about all. I must clarify that as well. Lakhs of Muslims are deshhakts (patriots), lakhs of Christians are deshbhakts. Thousands of Muslims are in the Indian Armed Forces. Thousands of Muslims are in the Gujarat Police force. All of them are deshbhakts." Asked to clarify his statement, the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday said it because Hindus are liberal, democracy is flourishing in the country.

"This is my personal opinion. Democracy works where the majority embrace the values of a democracy. In countries where people believe that only what they say is right, the rule of law, democracy and judiciary are compromised. Afghanistan is the latest example of this," he was quoted by Times of India as saying.

