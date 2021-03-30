Chennai, March 30: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections are around the corner, all the political parties are trying their best to steal the lime light, however the state BJP attracted some negative attention recently after it used an old clip of Srinidhi Chidambaram, famous Bharatnatyam dancer & wife of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, dance performance in its 5-minute long promotional video. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling on April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

The clip used in Tamil Nadu BJP ' Let Lotus Bloom, Let Tamil Nadu Grow' video, which shows Chidambaram is from a Tamil song called 'Semmozhi’ which was written by late DMK Chief and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and composed by AR Rahman. It was made for the World Tamil Conference in 2010. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: BJP, Congress Fight for Political Survival in the State.

Tweet By Srinidhi Chidambaram:

Ridiculous that the @bjp4india has used my image for their propaganda. தமிழகத்தில் தாமரை என்றும் மலராது. @BJP4India — srinidhi chidambaram (@srinidhichid) March 30, 2021

Tweet By Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress:

So now @BJP4TamilNadu has stooped lower by using images without ones’ consent.We do understand that your party does not hold any values but using an image of Smt Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram just for the sake of your campaign is beyond acceptable. We at @TamilNaduPMC condemn this! pic.twitter.com/6zDE8xVuWX — Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress (@TamilNaduPMC) March 30, 2021

After it came to light, Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress was quick to attack the saffron party, and tweeted "We do understand that your party does not hold any values but using an image of Smt Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram just for the sake of your campaign is beyond acceptable." Chidambaram also lashed out at the Tamil Nadu BJP for using her image for 'their propaganda.'

Following the series of criticism, the Tamil Nadu BJP has deleted the video from its official Twitter handle. The party is leaving no stone unturned to win the upcoming polls in the state, which it is contesting in alliance with the AIADMK. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 are scheduled to be conducted on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).