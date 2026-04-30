West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: Today’s Chanakya Predicts BJP Lead With Over 190 Seats, TMC Trails

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The latest exit poll for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 points to a potential political shift, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) projected to take a strong lead over the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). According to Today’s Chanakya exit poll released on Thursday, the BJP is expected to secure 192+ seats in the 294-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 147.

The TMC, which has been in power for 15 years, is estimated to win just over 100 seats, while other parties may secure only a minimal share. If these projections hold, it could mark a major turnaround in West Bengal politics and potentially end the TMC’s long-standing dominance in the state.

This is one of several exit polls indicating an advantage for the BJP, suggesting a consolidation of voter support in its favour. The high voter turnout, recorded above 90 percent across two phases on April 23 and April 29, has also been seen as a key indicator influencing projections. The BJP has framed this strong participation as a sign of “poriborton” or change after years of TMC rule. ‘70% People Declined To Speak’: Axis My India on Skipping West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026.

BJP Set for Big Win? Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll Signals Lead in West Bengal

#TCAnalysis#Election2026 West Bengal 2026 Seat Projection BJP 192 ± 11 Seats TMC+ 100 ± 11 Seats Others 2 ± 2 Seats#TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) April 30, 2026

Other pollsters have also reflected similar trends. Matrize has projected 146 to 161 seats for the BJP and 125 to 140 for the TMC. P-Marq has given the BJP a range of 150 to 175 seats, while Poll Diary estimates 142 to 171 seats. These projections collectively point to a competitive but BJP-leaning contest. ‘Do Not Leave Counting Cabins’: Mamata Banerjee Warns TMC Workers of EVM Tampering Risks After Defying Exit Poll Predictions in West Bengal (Watch Video).

However, not all surveys align with this outlook. People’s Pulse projects a comfortable TMC victory with 177 to 187 seats, while Janmat Polls also forecasts a strong performance for the ruling party. JVC predicts a closely fought contest between the two major parties.

Exit polls are based on post-voting surveys and may not always reflect the final outcome. The official results will be declared on May 4, which will determine whether these projections translate into reality.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Today's Chanakya). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).